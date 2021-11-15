Governor Tate Reeves Releases Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation

JACKSON, Miss. — Governor Tate Reeves today released his Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation. Like previous years, the Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation outlines a plan to best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.

“My Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation affirms my commitment to free enterprise, quality education and healthcare, and the elimination of the individual income tax,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “As we approach the upcoming regular session, my administration is ready to hit the ground running to continue serving Mississippians. I promise that we will stop at nothing to make Mississippi the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

Among Governor Reeves’ top priorities for Fiscal Year 2023 include:

Increasing Skills Training;

Fighting Back Against Critical Race Theory;

Investing in Infrastructure;

Eliminating the Income Tax;

Improving Education and Raising Teacher Pay;

Recruiting and Empowering Police Officers; and

Ensuring Election Integrity.

The full Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation can be found here.