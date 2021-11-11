Governor Tate Reeves announces end to Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency effective November 20, 2021

Published 4:48 pm Thursday, November 11, 2021

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. —  Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, today announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional eight days, and its termination effective at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

“With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it’s time to end the State of Emergency,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The additional eight day extension will provide state agencies with ample time to prepare for the State of Emergency’s termination.”

