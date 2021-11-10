God Can Give Us Perfect Peace

By Erlene Smith

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7 (NKJV)

Many things clamor for our attention every day. Living in today’s world demands responsibilities and obligations that we must meet in order for life to flow smoothly and in harmony.

Trying to balance our time and activities to accommodate family, community, and society can be overwhelming. Sometimes we may feel so exhausted that we are ready to give up. Letting our lives become too busy and over-extending our energy on unsolved issues can make us anxious and worried during our days and can cause many sleepless nights. We do not have to go through this misery. Instead we can let God help us set priorities and help us to know what is most important.

Jesus can speak peace to us. In John 14:27, Jesus tells us: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.(KJV)

To receive this peace, we have to open our hearts and minds and invite Jesus to come in saying, “Lord Jesus, I know you are still in control of everything. In faith, I give You my problems. Show me the way.”

Isaiah tells us: “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Isaiah 26:3 (KJV)

Prayer: Thank You, Lord that we are not left alone to solve our problems. Help us to feel Your presence every moment of every day and experience Your perfect peace.