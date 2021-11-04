GCVHCS COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Shots Available

BILOXI, Miss. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified and recommended several groups of people who should get a COVID-19 booster. Following this expanded guidance from CDC, VA sites carrying Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines are now offering boosters under Emergency Use Authorization.

“We’re committed to ensuring the more than 81,000 Veterans and other beneficiaries we serve along the Gulf Coast have the opportunity to receive this vaccination,” said Dr. Christopher Saslo, Associate Director of Patient Care Services. “These COVID-19 vaccination booster shot clinics are critical in protecting our nation’s heroes against this deadly virus.”

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

Biloxi VAMC – Bldg. 30, Compensation and Pension Clinic. COVID-19 vaccines are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. (no appointment required).

Mobile VA Clinic – COVID-19 vaccines are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. by appointment. Walk-in vaccination opportunities are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Joint Ambulatory Care Center (Pensacola, Florida) – COVID-19 vaccines are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. (no appointment required).

Eglin VA Clinic – COVID-19 vaccines are offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. by appointment. Walk-in vaccination opportunities are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Panama City (Magnolia) VA Clinic – COVID-19 vaccines are offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. by appointment. Walk-in vaccination opportunities are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Veterans and other eligible beneficiaries can call 1-800-296-8872 to schedule appointments for COVID-19 booster shots.

Booster Shot Eligibility

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

In addition, to the COVID-19 vaccination booster shots, influenza vaccinations are also available.