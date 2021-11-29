Five Bulldogs recognized as PFF All-SEC performers

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State was certainly well represented on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-Southeastern Conference team released on Monday.

Sophomore left tackle Charles Cross was selected to the first team and sophomore kick returner Lideatrick Griffin garnered second team honors as a kick returner. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers, junior linebacker Jett Johnson and junior cornerback Martin Emerson were all named to the third team.

A sixth Bulldog, senior center LaQuinston Sharp, was tabbed as an honorable mention.

Cross, the 2021 Kent Hull Trophy winner, started all 12 games at left tackle and played the sixth-most snaps (919) at the position nationally. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder graded out at 86.7 overall, which was the 10th-best grade in the country and second highest in the conference by linemen with at least 750 snaps.

Griffin returned 13 kickoffs for 439 yards and one touchdown. His 33.7-yard average led the SEC and ranked third nationally.

Rogers started all 12 games and topped the country with a 75.1 completion percentage. His 4,451 passing yards and 631 attempts led all Power 5 quarterbacks and his 35 touchdown throws were the second-most in the league.

Johnson topped MSU with 85 tackles while also posting six tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Emerson, who was also tabbed a second-team All-SEC performer by PFF in 2020, made 49 stops, three tackles for loss and three PBU’s.

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (PFF) ALL-SEC TEAMS

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Defensive Player of the Year: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

LG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

C Michael Maietti, Missouri

RG Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

RT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

DI Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

DI Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

ED Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

ED Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

S Lewis Cine, Georgia

S Jordan Battle, Alabama

FX Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

K Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

KR Jameson Williams, Alabama

PR Ainias Smith, Texas A&m

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss

WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

TE Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

LT Evan Neal, Alabama

LG Justin Shaffer, Georgia

C Luke Fortner, Kentucky

RG Beaux Limer, Arkansas

RT Warren McClendon, Georgia

DI Jalen Carter, Georgia

DI Jordan Davis, Georgia

ED Josh Paschal, Kentucky

ED Sam Williams, Ole Miss

LB Quay Walker, Georgia

LB Aaron Haansford, Texas A&M

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

S Christopher Smith, Georgia

S Smoke Monday, Auburn

FX Cordale Flott, LSU

K Cade York, LSU

P Oscar Chapman, Auburn

KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

PR Josh Ali, Kentucky

THIRD TEAM ALL-SEC

QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR Josh Ali, Kentucky

TE Kemore Gamble, Florida

LT Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

LG Ed Ingram, LSU

C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

RG Keiondre Jones, Auburn

RT Jeremy James, Ole Miss

DI Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DI Jaquelin Roy, LSU

ED Byron Young, Alabama

ED Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB Jett Johnson, Mississippi State

LB Bumper Bool, Arkansas

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

CB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

S AJ Finley, Ole Miss

S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

FX Latavious Brini, Georgia

K Parker White, South Carolina

P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

KR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

PR Nathan Parodi, Arkansas

HONORABLE MENTION

QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR Jack Bech, LSU

WR Josh Vann, South Carolina

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

LT Javon Foster, Missouri

LG Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

C LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi State

RG Warren Ericson, Georgia

RT Hyrin White, Missouri

DI Colby Wooden, Auburn

DI Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

ED Zachary Carter, Florida

ED DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

S Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M

S Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

FX Theo Jackson, Tennessee

K Seth Small, Texas A&M

P Reid Bauer, Arkansas

KR Devon Achane, Texas A&M

PR Kearis Jackson, Georgia

