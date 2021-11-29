Five Bulldogs recognized as PFF All-SEC performers
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State was certainly well represented on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-Southeastern Conference team released on Monday.
Sophomore left tackle Charles Cross was selected to the first team and sophomore kick returner Lideatrick Griffin garnered second team honors as a kick returner. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers, junior linebacker Jett Johnson and junior cornerback Martin Emerson were all named to the third team.
A sixth Bulldog, senior center LaQuinston Sharp, was tabbed as an honorable mention.
Cross, the 2021 Kent Hull Trophy winner, started all 12 games at left tackle and played the sixth-most snaps (919) at the position nationally. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder graded out at 86.7 overall, which was the 10th-best grade in the country and second highest in the conference by linemen with at least 750 snaps.
Griffin returned 13 kickoffs for 439 yards and one touchdown. His 33.7-yard average led the SEC and ranked third nationally.
Rogers started all 12 games and topped the country with a 75.1 completion percentage. His 4,451 passing yards and 631 attempts led all Power 5 quarterbacks and his 35 touchdown throws were the second-most in the league.
Johnson topped MSU with 85 tackles while also posting six tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Emerson, who was also tabbed a second-team All-SEC performer by PFF in 2020, made 49 stops, three tackles for loss and three PBU’s.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (PFF) ALL-SEC TEAMS
Offensive Player of the Year: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
RB Tyler Badie, Missouri
RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
LG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C Michael Maietti, Missouri
RG Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
RT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
DI Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
DI Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
ED Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
ED Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB Channing Tindall, Georgia
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
S Lewis Cine, Georgia
S Jordan Battle, Alabama
FX Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
K Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
KR Jameson Williams, Alabama
PR Ainias Smith, Texas A&m
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
WR John Metchie III, Alabama
WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss
WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
TE Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
LT Evan Neal, Alabama
LG Justin Shaffer, Georgia
C Luke Fortner, Kentucky
RG Beaux Limer, Arkansas
RT Warren McClendon, Georgia
DI Jalen Carter, Georgia
DI Jordan Davis, Georgia
ED Josh Paschal, Kentucky
ED Sam Williams, Ole Miss
LB Quay Walker, Georgia
LB Aaron Haansford, Texas A&M
CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
S Christopher Smith, Georgia
S Smoke Monday, Auburn
FX Cordale Flott, LSU
K Cade York, LSU
P Oscar Chapman, Auburn
KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
PR Josh Ali, Kentucky
THIRD TEAM ALL-SEC
QB Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR Josh Ali, Kentucky
TE Kemore Gamble, Florida
LT Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky
LG Ed Ingram, LSU
C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
RG Keiondre Jones, Auburn
RT Jeremy James, Ole Miss
DI Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DI Jaquelin Roy, LSU
ED Byron Young, Alabama
ED Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB Jett Johnson, Mississippi State
LB Bumper Bool, Arkansas
CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
CB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State
S AJ Finley, Ole Miss
S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
FX Latavious Brini, Georgia
K Parker White, South Carolina
P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
KR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
PR Nathan Parodi, Arkansas
HONORABLE MENTION
QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia
RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR Jack Bech, LSU
WR Josh Vann, South Carolina
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
LT Javon Foster, Missouri
LG Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
C LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi State
RG Warren Ericson, Georgia
RT Hyrin White, Missouri
DI Colby Wooden, Auburn
DI Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
ED Zachary Carter, Florida
ED DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn
CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
S Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M
S Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
FX Theo Jackson, Tennessee
K Seth Small, Texas A&M
P Reid Bauer, Arkansas
KR Devon Achane, Texas A&M
PR Kearis Jackson, Georgia
