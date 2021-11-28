Fitch announces all female line up for Empower Women Promote Life Rally

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch today announced the names of three dozen women from diverse backgrounds, political parties, belief systems and professions who will share their unique stories of how promoting life empowers women at the Empower Women Promote Life rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on December 1, 2021 at 8:45 a.m.

While the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral argument in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the following Democratic and Republican lawmakers, physicians, progressive leaders, pregnancy help resource leaders from Mississippi, feminists, mothers of children with disabilities, legal scholars, civil rights leaders, atheists and religious leaders will speak outside the Court. Speakers are available for interviews upon request.

Speakers include:

EMCEE Alison Centofante, Prolife Speaker

Anja Baker, Mississippi mother of special needs child and pregnancy resource leader

State Senator Jenifer Branning (R-MS)

Terrisa Bukovinac, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising

Dr. Alveda King, Civil Rights Leader

Dr. Grazie Christie, Radiologist, Coauthor of Female Physicians’ Amicus Brief for Dobbs

Christina Bennett, LiveAction

Erika Bachiochi, Feminist Legal Scholar

Heather Hacker, Counsel of Record for Female Physicians’ Amicus Brief for Dobbs

Gloria Purvis, Racial Justice and Pro-Life Leader

Monica Sparks, President of Democrats for Life

Aimee Murphy, Rehumanize International

Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa, New Wave Feminists

Monica Snyder, Secular for Life

Lauren Castillo, Students for Life Regional Director

Catherine Glenn Foster, Americans United for Life

Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood Director

Kristen Day, Democrats for Life

Teresa Collett, Counsel of Record for 240 Feminists’ Amicus Brief Supporting Dobbs

State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-LA)

Marjorie Dannenfelser, Susan B. Anthony List

Montse Alvarado, Becket Law

Katherine Beck Johnson, Lawyer

Mary Vought, Mother of a Child with Cystic Fibrosis

Carol Tobias, National Right to Life

Dr. Christina Francis, American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Penny Nance, Concerned Women for America

Kristen Waggoner, Alliance Defending Freedom

Mayra Rodriguez, Democrats for Life/former Planned Parenthood Director

Kristan Hawkins, Students for Life of America

Melanie Israel, Heritage Foundation

Jeanne Mancini, March for Life

Kathryn Jean Lopez, Senior Fellow, National Review Institute

U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), Chair of the U.S. House Values Action Team

U.S. Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL)

U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA)

U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach (R-MN)

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Ranking Member Energy and Commerce Committee