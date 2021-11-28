Fitch announces all female line up for Empower Women Promote Life Rally
Published 1:03 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch today announced the names of three dozen women from diverse backgrounds, political parties, belief systems and professions who will share their unique stories of how promoting life empowers women at the Empower Women Promote Life rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on December 1, 2021 at 8:45 a.m.
While the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral argument in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the following Democratic and Republican lawmakers, physicians, progressive leaders, pregnancy help resource leaders from Mississippi, feminists, mothers of children with disabilities, legal scholars, civil rights leaders, atheists and religious leaders will speak outside the Court. Speakers are available for interviews upon request.
Speakers include:
EMCEE Alison Centofante, Prolife Speaker
Anja Baker, Mississippi mother of special needs child and pregnancy resource leader
State Senator Jenifer Branning (R-MS)
Terrisa Bukovinac, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising
Dr. Alveda King, Civil Rights Leader
Dr. Grazie Christie, Radiologist, Coauthor of Female Physicians’ Amicus Brief for Dobbs
Christina Bennett, LiveAction
Erika Bachiochi, Feminist Legal Scholar
Heather Hacker, Counsel of Record for Female Physicians’ Amicus Brief for Dobbs
Gloria Purvis, Racial Justice and Pro-Life Leader
Monica Sparks, President of Democrats for Life
Aimee Murphy, Rehumanize International
Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa, New Wave Feminists
Monica Snyder, Secular for Life
Lauren Castillo, Students for Life Regional Director
Catherine Glenn Foster, Americans United for Life
Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood Director
Kristen Day, Democrats for Life
Teresa Collett, Counsel of Record for 240 Feminists’ Amicus Brief Supporting Dobbs
State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-LA)
Marjorie Dannenfelser, Susan B. Anthony List
Montse Alvarado, Becket Law
Katherine Beck Johnson, Lawyer
Mary Vought, Mother of a Child with Cystic Fibrosis
Carol Tobias, National Right to Life
Dr. Christina Francis, American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Penny Nance, Concerned Women for America
Kristen Waggoner, Alliance Defending Freedom
Mayra Rodriguez, Democrats for Life/former Planned Parenthood Director
Kristan Hawkins, Students for Life of America
Melanie Israel, Heritage Foundation
Jeanne Mancini, March for Life
Kathryn Jean Lopez, Senior Fellow, National Review Institute
U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), Chair of the U.S. House Values Action Team
U.S. Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL)
U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA)
U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach (R-MN)
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)
U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Ranking Member Energy and Commerce Committee