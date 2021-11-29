FEMA Teams up with SBA at Disaster Loan Outreach Center at New Orleans Public Library Main Branch

BATON ROUGE, La. – Although the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Main Branch of the New Orleans Public Library has closed, FEMA specialists will be available at this location to help survivors. The former DRC is now a U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Outreach Center.

SBA specialists will help business owners and individuals apply for low-interest disaster loans and close approved disaster loans. SBA provides federal low-interest disaster loans up to $200,000 to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

FEMA specialists will still help survivors check the status of their FEMA applications and scan and upload documents, as well as answer questions and provide information on additional recovery resources and on how to rebuild safer and stronger.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at:

New Orleans Public Library – Main Branch, first floor

219 Loyola Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70112

The center will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, and be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The center will re-open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27.

Normal hours : 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Federal Covid-19 safety rules require all visitors and employees at federal facilities to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and an SBA loan is Nov. 29, 2021.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.