Facing A New Day

By Erlene Smith

My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O Lord; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up. Psalm 5:3.

We all live our lives one day at a time. We have a choice of how to face life each new day. We can look up to God in calm confidence asking for His guidance or we can look down in discouragement and defeat. We all face decisions and challenges even in normal days of activities.

In my Bible, the heading for Psalm 5 is, “Morning Prayer for Guidance.” How much better our lives would be if each new morning we would ask God to guide us in all the things we do throughout that day! God is faithful and will answer us when we pray. He can go before us and prepare the way and prepare us to meet and make each decision because He knows what is ahead of us, and He knows where we need to be strengthened.

At the beginning of each new day we need to pray for our children and grandchildren that the Lord will surround them with His protection and love. They face so many dangers each day: car accidents, temptations, of all kinds, and self-doubts. Our prayers will give them confidence if we let them know we are praying for them. James 4:2 tells us:”…Ye have not, because ye ask not.” So, let us ask for strength for ourselves and our loved ones as we face each new day.

In David’s Morning Prayer for Guidance, he ends with: “But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice; let them ever shout for joy, because thou defendest them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee, for thou, Lord, wilt bless the righteous; with favor wilt thou compass (surround) him as with a shield.” Psalm 5:11-12.

Prayer: Lord, help us to put each new day in Your hands. Thank You for loving and guiding us.

(Scripture KJV)