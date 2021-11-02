Ethel Beatrice Robinson Nixon

October 28, 2021

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: Ecclesiastes 3:1

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Noon in New Hebron Baptist Church for Ethel Beatrice Robinson Nixon. Rev. K. Martin Thomas, Jr. is pastor and Rev. George Tillman will officiate at the service.

Sis. Ethel Beatrice Robinson fondly known as “Aunt Doe” was born to the late, Will Sr. and Mattie Bea Robinson, May 17, 1933, in Carriere, MS.

Ethel Beatrice married the love of her life J.B. Nixon to this union they were blessed with one daughter, Irene Nixon.

She was a faithful member of New Hebron Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. E. H. Hart, Rev. A.D. Jackson and her present Pastor, Rev. K. Martin Thomas, Jr. and interim Pastor, Rev. Russell Davis until her health began to fail.

Sis. Ethel B. Nixon departed this life graciously on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Will, Sr. and Mattie Bea Robinson; husband, J.B. Nixon; daughter, Irene Nixon; sister, Curstine Ceaser; three brothers, Fred “Tubby,” Grady and Will “Jr. Boy” Robinson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two loving grandchildren, Jeffery (Regina) Nixon and Jason (Lucretia) Nixon; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. COVID 19 mask/face covering, and social distancing will be observed.

Internment will be in New Hebron Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.