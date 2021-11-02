Elva Ruth Entrekin Smith

Elva

Smith

A Celebration of Life forRuth Entrekin, age 61, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the home of Erynn Hoda.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Chef. Elva was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be sadly missed. She was an amazingly generous person who cooked for her community several times a week. She would deliver home cooked meals to several local places such as the Picayune Police Department, the local Fire Departments, and the ladies of Jacob’s Well.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar W. “OW” Entrekin and Peggy Bounds Entrekin.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Elle (Nicholas) Carr, Erynn (Derick) Hoda, and Callie Smith; her granddaughter, Desirae Carter; her brothers, Eric (Nancy) Entrekin, Floyd “Bud” Entrekin, and Chris Entrekin; and several nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com