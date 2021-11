Dorothy Annette Brown

October 27, 2021

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466 for Dorothy Annette Brown, 64, of Picayune, MS who transitioned on Wednesday, October 24, 2021 in Slidell Memorial Hospital, Slidell, LA.

The Rev. Joey Mark will officiate at the service.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.