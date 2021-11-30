Donna Roberts

November 26, 2021

Memorial Service for Donna Eileen Mitchell Roberts, 55, of Carriere, MS who passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side, will be held on November 30, 2021 at 5:30 pm at Mt Carmel Baptist Church, Carriere, MS.

Visitation will start at 5:30 pm, Bro. Cedric Lumpkin will officiate the memorial service.

A native of Carriere, MS, she was a retiree of the US Postal Service as a Rural Carrier. Donna was a member of Mt Carmel Baptist Church. She loved her family, reading and her Bonco friends. She will be

truly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Hollis and Cora Mitchell and Jesse and Lucille Spence,

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 28 years Wesley Roberts; her son, Walker (Renee) Roberts; her daughter, McKayla Roberts and her granddaughter Opal Sage Roberts; her parents Hollis Osbon (Shot) and Judy Spence Mitchell; brothers, James (Nicole) Mitchell, Mark (Patsy) Mitchell sister, Pam (Charles) Cross; numerous nieces and nephews.