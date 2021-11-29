Deadline to Apply for FEMA Assistance Today, But FEMA Remains in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. – While the Nov. 29 deadline to submit an application for Hurricane Ida assistance is today, FEMA will remain in Louisiana to assist survivors. If you applied for assistance you can continue to upload documents and update information to your file.

FEMA urges survivors to stay informed, reach out, and keep their contact information up to date. Update any changed contact information as soon as possible to avoid any delays in your application.

If you applied with FEMA before Nov. 29 and later discover that your insurance did not cover all losses, you have up to a year to submit additional documentation to FEMA. It is important to provide FEMA with your final insurance settlement information, as assistance may be available for some expenses not covered by insurance.

Applicants should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster-assistance process stays on track. Missing or incorrect information could hold things up. Update your contact information and report additional damage or a delay in insurance payments by:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

Calling the FEMA Helpline 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available; or

Downloading the FEMA app.

To receive a link to download the FEMA app:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362

Visit fema.gov/about/news- multimedia/app

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.