COVID-19 case count updates

As of Sunday, the Mississippi Department of Health has recorded 493 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths and 29 LTC outbreaks. Those figures make up a total of 504,811 cases and 10,098 deaths that have occurred in Mississippi since the beginning of the pandemic. Within Pearl River County, there have been 8,605 COVID-19 total cases and 240 total deaths reported since spring of 2020.

According to MSDH, 58 percent of the U.S population is fully vaccinated, higher than Mississippi’s average of 46 percent.

MSDH has reported 3,017,400 doses of vaccines have been administered within Mississippi. A total of 152,450 people in Mississippi have gotten a third dose of the vaccination.

In Pearl River County, 41,245 doses of the vaccine have been administered and 19,156 residents are fully vaccinated equating to about 34 percent of the population being fully vaccinated.

Through the month of October, 92 percent of Mississippi COVID-19 cases, 88 percent of hospitalizations and 87 percent of COVID deaths occurred in those who are not vaccinated.

According to the MSDH people aged 25-39 have reported the most COVID-19 cases during Jan. 1, 2020 to Oct. 28, 2021. In that age group 114,036 cases and 304 deaths were recorded. Residents who are 65 and older reported the most deaths in the same time span with 7,016 deaths from 63,917 cases.