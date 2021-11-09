Clarence “Ashley” Byrd

November 5, 2021

Clarence “Ashley” Byrd age 73 of Carriere, Mississippi passed away at his home on Friday, November 05, 2021.

Ashley was born September 23, 1948, in Bogalusa, Louisiana to the late Paul and Deana Byrd of Henleyfield, Mississippi. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Charles Byrd, Paul Byrd, and Jackie Byrd; and stepson, Henry R. Sissac.

He is survived by his wife, Eva Byrd; his children, Robert (Vicki) Byrd, Jason (Wendy) Byrd, Nathan (Lori) Byrd, Greg (Tara) Byrd, Jennifer (Ryan) Lee and Ashley (Reid) Lee; as well as his stepchildren, Annette, Jimmy, Jeremy, Tanya, and Larry; nineteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his brothers Wayne (Regina) Byrd, Johnny (Paula) Byrd; sister Sheila (David) Broome; and sister in laws, Judy and Mary Jo.

Ashley was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam for a year. His M.O.S. was artillery. He then worked for Northfolk Southern Railroad for twenty-two years until his retirement as a Bridge Foreman over Lake Ponchatrain.

Ashley loved to laugh at, pick on, and joke with those he loved. In his spare time, he enjoyed whittling, watching baseball, football, and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed taking those grandbabies for ice cream after church. He was a member of Old Palestine Landmark Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, a little over a year before he was unable to attend church regularly due to his health. Ashley was happy to serve the Lord and proud of his salvation. Ashley will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him.

Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Old Palestine Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Bro. Gary Sumrall and Bro. Terry Robertson. Burial will follow to Old Palestine Landmark Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.