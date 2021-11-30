Charles “Junior” Spiers

November 25, 2021

Charles (Junior) Spiers, of Anner Necaise, Mississippi went to be with our Heavenly Father Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Junior was born in Hancock County on March 1,1932, as the oldest of seven children. He was raised in the Necaise, Mississippi Community, he came from a large family who has always been very close. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. He was a graduate from Sellers school, where he found his love for basketball. He had many stories from his childhood and early adult life that mentioned his cowboy days. Jr’s parents taught him how important God and family is and to be a hard worker, which he also passed down to his children and grandchildren. In addition to being a loving and devoted husband and father, he had many talents including farmer, cattlemen, mill worker, and then found his joy working as a finished carpenter until he retired. Visitors rarely left his home empty handed, his garden and fruit trees always produced more than enough to share with family and many friends. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching basketball games. He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Geraldine Spiers; His parents Charlie and Olian Spiers; sister Linda Ladner; and daughter-in-law Stacey Spiers.

He is survived by his children, Sheila (Will) Wagner, Charles Rex (Tabatha) Spiers, Lonnie (Donna) Spiers, Hank (Dana) Spiers, Joey (Buffy) Spiers; 9 grandchildren, Amanda (Will) Garrett, Ashleigh Spiers, Courtney (Josh) Temple, Chase (Emily) Spiers, Danielle (Logan) Holifield, Jared Spiers, Dalton Spiers, Mallory Spiers, and Ethan Spiers; 8 great grandchildren, Collin Bales, Dawsen Brown, Nolon, Emma, and Titus Garrett, Luke and Adley Temple, and Max Spiers; his siblings, Jo Ree Jones, Herschel Spiers, Eva Lee Smith, Betty Martin, Nancy Ladner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4th, 2021, St. Matthew Catholic Church 27074 St. Matthew Church Rd, Perkinston, MS (Hwy 603), visitation from 11:00am-1:30pm, with Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30pm. After Mass, burial will be held at the Spiers Family Cemetery on Spiers Road.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral home, Picayune MS.