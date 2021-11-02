Cecil “Peewee” Kennedy

Cecil “Peewee” Kennedy

October 27, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Cecil “Peewee” Kennedy, age 52, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the home of his sister, Katy Johnson, 32 Lorentz Drive, Picayune, MS 39466.

Arrangements under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

