Carter Statement on Guilty Verdict in McMichael and Bryan Tria

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. – Today, a jury in Georgia ruled that Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were guilty of killing 25 year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

After the verdict was announced, Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. released the following statement:

“Ahmaud Arbery should still be here today. People who murder others must be held accountable.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan unjustly killed Ahmaud Arbery after they racially profiled him. They deserve to be punished.

Too many people have attempted to slander and victim-blame a young man whose only crime was jogging while Black.

One day I hope that we are a nation where Black people can jog, play, protest, and exist without fear of hatred or violence. I will not stop fighting until that day is a reality.

Today’s verdict was a step toward accountability and a justice system that extends equal protection under law to every American.”