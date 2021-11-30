Carol Kuhlmann

November 23, 2021

Funeral Services for Carol Elaine Pearson Kuhlmann, age 63, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Christiansted, USVI will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Lee’s Chapel #2 Baptist Church in Leetown, MS under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Lee’s Chapel #2 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a Cosmetologist and a member of Lee’s Chapel #2 Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Kuhlmann; parents, Neville Pearson Sr. and Floy Haze Lee Pearson; brother, Neville Pearson Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Sterlin B. (Tai) Kuhlmann and Shane (Jordan) Kuhlmann; grandchildren, Sydney(Jeremy) Kuhlmann-Sansbury, Skye (Star) Kuhlmann, and Erin (Reilly) Prewett, Christopher Bernard, Adrianna Kuhlmann, Shila Kuhlmann, Madison Fleming, Brody Clay, Caydon Clay, Paul Guchereau, great grandchildren, Riley, Keanu, Haze, Lily, and Rowan; sister, Angi (Alan) Banister; sister-in-law, Cindy Pearson.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com