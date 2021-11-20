Canton man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for drug trafficking

Special to the Item

Jackson, Miss. – A Canton man was sentenced to 75 months in federal prison for drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

Alton Terrell Monroe, 44, of Canton, pled guilty on July 30, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to court records, in 2017, DEA agents conducted an extensive investigation into suspected drug traffickers in central Mississippi. The investigation led to the seizure of approximately $585,000 and 12 kilograms of cocaine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Internal Revenue Service.

This case was prosecuted as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Assistant United States Attorneys Keesha Middleton and Chris Wansley prosecuted the case.