Bulldogs run up another blowout

PERKINSTON — Less than 18 hours after finishing up one blowout win, the Mississippi Gulf Coast women started another one. The Bulldogs beat Snead State 87-52 Friday afternoon at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

“We’re playing for March, so I was telling them we might have to play back-to-back games,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “We have to stay locked in for those moments. They gave great effort. Four games in, we’re 4-0 and I’m very proud of this team.”

The Bulldogs, who won 105-71 over Gadsden State on Thursday, were on pace for another 100-point night before cooling off in the second half. Five players finished in double figures: Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) with 14, TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) with 13, Ayanna McNairy (So., Brookhaven/Brookhaven) with 13, Beverly Tillman (So., Laurel/Laurel) with 11 and Alisha Tucker (So., McComb/McComb) with 10.

The Bulldogs were up by six after the first quarter, and just like Thursday used a second-quarter run to put away the opposition.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bridges started a 16-0 run, and the Bulldogs scored 38 of the final 44 points in the half for a 59-21 lead over the Parsons (0-7).

Gulf Coast has been using substitutions to change out all five players, and that’s taking a toll on opponents.

“It puts us in a position where we’re not wearing out our best players. When we make it into the fourth quarter and have to make those adjustments and put the best five on the floor, our shooters will still be fresh and our inside players won’t be in foul trouble.”

Gulf Coast travels to Southwest Mississippi on Monday for a non-conference matchup. Tipoff against the Bears has been moved up to 5:30 p.m.

