Bulldogs Host Tennessee State For First Meeting

STARKVILLE – Following a pair of road games, Mississippi State is back at home. The Bulldogs host Tennessee State on Saturday with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium. The game can be viewed online via SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

This weekend is MSU’s annual military appreciation game, which will be reflected in pregame festivities. In addition to the playing of the National Anthem, fans will be asked to join in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the anthem Blackhawk helicopters will fly over Davis Wade. The Famous Maroon Band’s halftime performance will feature a patriotic setlist.

For those attending, stadium gates open at 8:45 a.m. Mobile tickets should be downloaded prior to arriving at the stadium. Fans can also listen for free on HailState.com/plus. Full gameday information can be found at HailState.com/Gameday.

