Bulldogs head to Raymond

Published 2:45 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast rides a six-game winning streak against Hinds into the women’s basketball game on Monday.

 

The Bulldogs from Perk tipoff their post-Thanksgiving schedule at Utica at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/.

 

The matchup will not count in the MACCC standings. Conference play starts Thursday with a trip to play Holmes.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 5-1
  • Hinds: 0-4

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lapped Delgado 92-57 at Perk on Nov. 18. Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.
  • Hinds lost 64-53 to Baton Rouge on Nov. 13. Patrice Broomfield had 18 points to lead Hinds.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Hinds 57-37 on March 11 at Utica. TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) had 16 points and eight rebounds, both team-highs.

Three Ahead

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: at Holmes, Goodman, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 6: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 9: at Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, 5:30 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

