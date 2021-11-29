Bulldogs head to Raymond

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast rides a six-game winning streak against Hinds into the women’s basketball game on Monday.

The Bulldogs from Perk tipoff their post-Thanksgiving schedule at Utica at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/.

The matchup will not count in the MACCC standings. Conference play starts Thursday with a trip to play Holmes.

Records

MGCCC: 5-1

Hinds: 0-4

Last Time Out

MGCCC lapped Delgado 92-57 at Perk on Nov. 18. Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Hinds lost 64-53 to Baton Rouge on Nov. 13. Patrice Broomfield had 18 points to lead Hinds.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Hinds 57-37 on March 11 at Utica. TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) had 16 points and eight rebounds, both team-highs.

Three Ahead

Thursday, Dec. 2: at Holmes, Goodman, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6: vs. Jones, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9: at Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, 5:30 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.