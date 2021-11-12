Bulldogs bust 100-point barrier

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball team broke the century mark for the first time in nearly 15 years Thursday, blowing out Gadsden State 105-71.

The deadly duo of Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) and Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) each had 22 points to lead the Bulldogs.

“That was fun,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “We have to stay locked in throughout the game. There were times where we got unfocused because we were up big. We’re trying to prepare for the next game and keep getting better.”

The Bulldogs stayed undefeated through three games. They broke the 100-point barrier for the first time since Jan. 1, 2006, when the Bulldogs lost 107-100 at Meridian.

The Cardinals fall to 0-3.

Five Gulf Coast players wound up in double-digits. Beverly Tillman (So., Laurel/Laurel) had 13 points, and Brieanna Miller (So., Moss Point/Moss Point) added 11. Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) chipped in with 10.

The Bulldogs led by seven after the first period, but a 10-0 run in a 74-second span of the second quarter blew things open. Ayanna McNairy (So., Brookhaven/Brookhaven) hit a 3-pointer to start the run, which included Harris’ first 3 of the game. She made three more before halftime, and the Bulldogs led 55-26.

“Elsie has been coming in and investing the time to become that type of shooter,” Adams said. “We talk about it every day that if you want to be that type of player in the game, you have to invest that time outside those two hours of practice. I’m glad she’s back.”

The Bulldogs wreaked havoc with their transition game. They are substituting five players at a time with an emphasis on defensive pressure which causes turnovers or undesirable shots.

They look to push the ball quickly up the court, which played right into Saddler’s hands Thursday.

“She’s a transition guard,” Adams said. “She defends well, and then she gets out in transition. She slashes to the basket and she can pull up with an elite mid-range game. When you put her in those situations where she can get out and run, we’ve got point guards now who can find her.”

Gulf Coast has a quick turnaround. The Bulldogs entertain Snead State on Friday at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9929784.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.