Bulldogs back at home vs. LSU-E

Published 2:45 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will go for a season sweep of LSU Eunice when the Bengals men’s basketball team visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center on Monday.

 

Tipoff at Perk is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9964527.

 

It’s the last tune-up for the Bulldogs before they open MACCC play Thursday when Holmes visits.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 6-1
  • LSU Eunice: 4-4

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC beat Baton Rouge 82-63 on Tuesday in Louisiana. Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) had 18 points and six rebounds.
  • The Bengals beat Lee College 77-69 on Tuesday in Baytown, Texas. Isaiah Payne had 25 points for LSU-E.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat LSU Eunice 93-90 in Louisiana on Nov. 8. Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) had 25 points, and Dontavius Proby (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) added 19.

Three Ahead

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: vs. Holmes, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 6: at Jones, Ellisville, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 9: vs. Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

 

