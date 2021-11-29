Bulldogs back at home vs. LSU-E

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will go for a season sweep of LSU Eunice when the Bengals men’s basketball team visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center on Monday.

Tipoff at Perk is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/9964527.

It’s the last tune-up for the Bulldogs before they open MACCC play Thursday when Holmes visits.

Records

MGCCC: 6-1

LSU Eunice: 4-4

Last Time Out

MGCCC beat Baton Rouge 82-63 on Tuesday in Louisiana. Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) had 18 points and six rebounds.

The Bengals beat Lee College 77-69 on Tuesday in Baytown, Texas. Isaiah Payne had 25 points for LSU-E.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat LSU Eunice 93-90 in Louisiana on Nov. 8. Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) had 25 points, and Dontavius Proby (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) added 19.

Three Ahead

Thursday, Dec. 2: vs. Holmes, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6: at Jones, Ellisville, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9: vs. Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC's 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.