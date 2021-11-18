Boil water notice issued by Pearl River Central Water Association

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Stonebridge subdivision, in Carriere and surrounding area for those who were without water on November 18, 2021 due to a broken main.

Those residents are asked to boil water for 1 minute before drinking.

Samples will be taken and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health. When the results are received the boil water notice will be lifted. if you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8am-5p.m. at 601-798-3103.