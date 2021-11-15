Bogalusa Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CHRISTOPHER HARRIS, age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on November 4, 2021 before U.S. Chief District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to two counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and distribution of fifty (50) grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine; both in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to court documents, on July 26, 2019, Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms used a confidential source to make a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from HARRIS. The confidential source, under the direction of agents, went to 1100 block of Columbia Street to meet HARRIS to purchase the drugs. The source was greeted at the door by Derrick Mark who made a telephone call to HARRIS to inform him that the source was at the residence to purchase the drugs from him. When HARRIS arrived at the residence, he entered the source’s vehicle and sold the source approximately one hundred six (106) grams of drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine.

HARRIS faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five (5) years up to a maximum term of imprisonment of forty (40) years, a fine of up to $5,000,000.00, at least four (4) years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a mandatory $100.00 special assessment fee per count.

This prosecution was part of an extensive investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Bogalusa Police Department of individuals suspected of trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and/or firearms in the Bogalusa area. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney André Jones.