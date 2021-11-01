Blue Devils will use last game of season against West Harrison to have fun

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (1-7) will close the season out at home against district opponent the West Harrison Hurricanes (2-7).

West Harrison runs a very similar style of offense compared to the Blue Devils. wThe team has a good group of linebackers on defense and is stacked with running backs that have collected 309 carries for 2,049 yards and 28 touchdowns this year.

“It’s kind of like playing ourselves, we should be pretty familiar with that and it should be a good ball game,” Head Coach Jacob Owen said.

Making tackles and not turning the ball over on downs will be important for the Blue Devils’ chance to win on Friday.

“We haven’t tackled very well this last couple weeks and we got to tackle better,” said Owen.

This week during practice and on Friday night Owen wants his players to be loose and have fun.

“Don’t place any pressure on us, just go out there have fun and play the game the way it’s meant to be played,” said Owen.

The Blue Devils will kick off on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.