Blue Devils steal season opener win at East Central

The Pearl River Central boys basketball team brought home an on the road win after defeating the East Central Hornets, 43-36.

During Tuesday’s game both teams combined for 51 turnovers.

“I think for the most part we showed some resilience, we had an awful third quarter and to come back and clean it up in the fourth quarter, and find a way to win was something I was proud of,” Blue Devils Head Coach Scott Stephens said.

The team’s decision making during Tuesday’s game raised some concerns for Stephens.

The Blue Devils turned the ball over 26 times against the Hornets.

“It doesn’t leave the best taste in your mouth,” said Stephens.

While he isn’t panicking over the many turnovers, it’s only game one of a long season and Stephens believes as the Blue Devils gain more experience moving through the season, that the poor decision-making will cease.

“I’m hoping my concerns are stuff that we figure out on our own, and we realize the stuff we can and can’t do, and try to avoid putting ourselves in tough situations,” said Stephens.

The Blue Devils out rebounded the Hornets by 11-rebounds on Tuesday and shot 60 percent as a team from the free throw line, “that’s got to improve,” said Stephens.

Sophomore point guard Donnie Ladner did a lot of good things for the Blue Devils Tuesday night, sophomore Ginobili Powell also played well even though he had a tough assignment, which was guarding the Hornets’ best players. Powell held the Hornets’ best player to two points.

“We were really proud of him, that was the definition of going in and doing your job,” said Stephens.

The next opponent for the Blue Devils will be the Sumrall Bobcats (0-2). That game will tip off at Pearl River Central on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.