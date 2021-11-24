Blue Devils seeking improvement after win

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils (6-1) added another win Tuesday night after defeating the Poplarville Hornets (0-3) 57-39 Tuesday evening.

Even though the Blue Devils won by a large margin, Head Coach Scott Stephens saw a few things in Tuesday’s game he wants to iron out.

“I thought we had a little bit of a lag from Monday’s game.

We just didn’t do a lot of things well, part of it was on Poplarville, they did a great job guarding us, and they showed up to play,” said Stephens.

Where Stephens sees a need for improvement is on defense and finishing under the basket.

Stephens wants to improve his player’s ability to find the net.

“I think we’ve missed more layups then I can count in the past few days,” said Stephens.

On the defensive end, communication and intensity are keys for consistency.

Not all was bad in the Blue Devils 18 point win over the Hornets. Stephens saw strong effort from Donnie Ladner, who finished with 21 points and five rebounds, and Heath Brunson who scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds along with three steals.

Payton Cardona also contributed by finishing with eight points and four rebounds.

Next for the Blue Devils will be an out-of-state matchup against the Pearl River Rebels.

This will be the Rebels’ season opener and tip off is set for Tuesday, Nov 30 at 7:3-0 p.m.

“It will be one of those games where we worry about ourselves, we do what we’re supposed to do and try and find some success,” Stephens said.