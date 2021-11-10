Biloxi PD working case involving death of 4-year-old

On Tuesday, November 09 2021 at 2:19PM the Biloxi Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Lawrence Street in reference to a 911 medical emergency call involving a 4-year-old juvenile. A preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile sustained injuries while in the company of two adults. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to the injuries. The circumstances regarding the juvenile’s injuries and the cause of death are currently under investigation. Additional information will follow as the investigation develops. No charges have been filed at this time.