Biloxi PD makes arrest in animal cruelty case where man injured girlfriend’s dog during argument

On November 28, 2021, the Biloxi Police Department arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Alexander Moore of Saucier, Mississippi, for felony aggravated animal cruelty. The arrest was the result of an investigation into an incident reported on October 29, 2021, in which a dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic suffering from a laceration to its neck. Biloxi Police Officers determined the dog was injured in the 7400 block of Woolmarket Road. Further investigation determined that Moore was involved in an argument with his girlfriend, and allegedly used a knife to injure the dog. The dog was immediately taken to the veterinary hospital where it received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. An arrest warrant was issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain. Moore was booked at the Biloxi Police Department and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $25,000.00 bond. **Aggravated Cruelty to a domesticated dog or cat carries a maximum fine of $5,000.00 and up to three (03) years in prison**