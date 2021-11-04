Biloxi PD asks for public’s help to identify shoplifter

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify an alleged shoplifting suspect. The unknown W/M, pictured below, is described as having a shaved head with goatee and an unknown tattoo on his right inner forearm. The subject pictured allegedly stole an Epson ET 2800 printer, valued at $200.00, from a business in the 2400 block of Pass Road. After allegedly stealing the printer the subject walked away from the property. The incident occurred on 9-23-21 at 6:35 PM.