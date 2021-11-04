Biloxi PD asks for public’s help to identify man who stole routers

Published 2:21 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

By Special to the Item

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify an alleged shoplifting suspect. The unknown W/M, pictured below, allegedly stole six routers, valued at $637.96, from a business in the 2400 block of Pass Road. After allegedly stealing the electronic equipment, the subject exited the business through the rear door. This incident occurred on 9/29/2021 around 4:00 PM. The subject pictured below has a partially shaved head, unidentified tattoos on his chest, right arm and right inner forearm. It’s believed this alleged suspect has committed other thefts in the area and neighboring cities.

