Biloxi PD asking for help to locate runaway juvenile

Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Special to the Item

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a juvenile runaway.
Brianna Nicole Johnson (age 13) pictured below, was believed to have left around 11:00PM on
11/9/21, from the 8400 block of West Oaklawn Road. It’s unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle.
No clothing description was given, but she did take a pink Nike Backpack with her. She is described
as 5’01” tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

