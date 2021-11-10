Biloxi PD asking for help to locate runaway juvenile

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a juvenile runaway.

Brianna Nicole Johnson (age 13) pictured below, was believed to have left around 11:00PM on

11/9/21, from the 8400 block of West Oaklawn Road. It’s unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle.

No clothing description was given, but she did take a pink Nike Backpack with her. She is described

as 5’01” tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.