Biloxi PD asking for help to locate runaway juvenile

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a juvenile runaway. Tre’Terius Lovell Moore (age 14), pictured below, was reported to have ran away sometime around 8:00PM on 11/2/21, last seen in the area of Whitney Dr. & Sunkist Country Club Rd. He was wearing black jeans, black zip-up hooded jacket, light colored T-shirt under the jacket and black tennis shoes with a green line around the bottom. He is described as being 5’06” tall, 120lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He left on foot and could possibly be in the D’Iberville area.