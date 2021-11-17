Biloxi PD asking for assistance to locate missing woman

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the Public’s assistance to locate Shantell Marie Williams, a 29 Year Old W/F who was reported as missing by her mother on 12 November 2021. The mother reported Shantell was last seen and heard from on 14 July 2021, and she has never gone this long without checking in with her mother. If you know where Shantell is, or see Shantell, please call your local law enforcement, or the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.