Arrests collected on Oct. 28, 2021

Whitney Michelle Carlile, 35, 10000 Hammerly Blvd., Harris, Texas; arrested by Poplarville PD on Oct. 21, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Perry Louis Causey, 34, 4 Sam Powell Rd.; arrested on Oct. 21, for two controlled substance violations.

Delarence Deshun Hunt, 34, 5 Jack Alexander Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 21, for domestic violence.

Justin Montrell Magee, 36, 2801 Cooper Rd., Apt. 133; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 21, for contempt of court.

Anna Marie McNeese, 23, 25475 Broadridge Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 21, for disorderly conduct.

James Dallas Bonds, 58, 216 Dick Kennedy Rd., Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 22, for domestic violence.

Bradley Matthew Burchett, 24, 1039 Ceasar Rd.; arrested on Oct. 22 for DUI second.

Tiffany Lynn Clemmens, 28, 940 Bellevue Place, Apt. 216; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 22, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Ethan Joseph Ellison, 19, 41 Doobloon Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 22, for hit and run accident and disorderly conduct.

Brooke Ann Garvery, 41, 2407 Hillsdale Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 22, for hit and run accident, disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Richard Brian Verret, 19, 102 Tierra Lago Dr., Carriere; arrested on Oct. 22, for DUI second.

Donna Williams Giordano, 52, 302 Carroll St.; arrested on Oct. 23, for DUI with four enhancement counts of not resulting in injury or death of a child.

Gregory Michael Lang, 37, 136 Margaret St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 23, for trespassing and petit larceny.

Rachel Ann Lepine, 39, 68 Shorty Burgess Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 23, for trespassing and petit larceny.

Jonathan Farley Mixon, 24, 44490 West Pleasant Ridge Rd., Hammond, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 23, for controlled substance violation.

Phillip Edward Seals, 33, 17 Werner Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 23, for two controlled substance violations.

Christopher Michael Torbet, 36, 16 Kerry Lane St., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 23, for receiving stolen property.

Haywood Levonn McGhee, 38, 112 McGhee Dr., Magee, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 24, for failure to stop pursuant to signal of law enforcement officer, speeding on state highway, reckless driving, driving in more than one lane and switched tag.

Juanita Buchanan, 38, 15500 Big Bridge Rd., Biloxi; arrested by MDOC on Oct. 25, for probation violation.

Robert Donavan Jenkins, 23, 50 Fred Strain Rd., Carriere; arrested on Oct. 25, for DUI second.

Tiffany Holman Johnson, 39, 311 E. Third St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 25, for embezzlement.

Richard Wayne Lee, 58, 1204 Highway 26 East, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 25, for contempt of court.

Wyatt Ethan Mitchell, 31, 206 West Sycamore Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 25, for residential burglary, possession of paraphernalia, commercial burglary, contempt of court, simple assault and petit larceny.

Rewa Leann Smith, 50, 1222 Stemwood Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 25, for careless driving and DUI.

Jason Stewart Digiovanni, 41, 5 Whisper Pine, Poplarville; arrested on Oct. 26, for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Jim Alan Lumpkin, 42, 1410 Fifth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 26, for trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy and probation violation.

David Leon Manning, 33, 752 John Amacker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 26, for two counts of contempt of court.

Stacy Maxine McGill, 40, 46 Hodnett Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 26, for conspiracy.

Jordan David Thomas, 30, 257 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 26, for trespassing.

Rochez De Campbell Valentin, 34, 64371 Highway 3081, Pearl River, La.; arrested by MHP on Oct. 26, for hit and run accident, expired tag, speeding on state highway, no child restraint, no insurance, reckless driving and no driver’s license.

Darby Lauraine Watkins, 48, 46 Darby Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 27, for contempt of court.