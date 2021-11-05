Arrests collected on Nov. 4, 2021

Tyron A. Bell, 31, 715 S. Haugh Ave., Apt. H63; arrested on Oct. 28, by PRCSO for careless driving and DUI second.

Brandon Lacra Brewer, 56, 313 Sheeplo Loop, Petal; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Samual Joseph Cole, 45, 158 Eloise St.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for DUI.

Oliver Jack Creel, 70, 5025 Holden Rd., Pearlington; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for DUI and driving while license suspended and arrested on Oct. 30, for resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct.

Alexis Marie Garcia, 23, 5322 First St., Crosby, Texas; arrested by MHP on Oct. 28, for DUI, speeding and no driver’s license.

Wendy Marie Lee, 42, 1306 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 28, for DUI and possession of marijuana.

Brandi Lynn Manso, 26, 26 Ridgecrest; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for DUI, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and parole violation.

Frederick Wayne Newton, 32, 602 West St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 28, for contempt of court.

Michael Dewayne Peters, 43, 1201 Brookdale Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 28, for contempt of court, armed robbery and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Breanna Nicole Randolph, 22, 65 Richardson Ozona Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for contempt of court.

Phillip Mark Sutherland, 33, 7253 Highway, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 28, for DUI and careless driving.

Donald Dwayne Tastet, 37, 33 Panther Rd.; arrested on Oct. 28, for receiving stolen property.

Justin Caleb Wilkinson, 35, 200 Driftwood Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 28, for taking away of a motor vehicle.

Tekil Monay Ducre, 31, 1501 Sixth Ave., Apt. P1; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 29, for driving while license suspended.

David Arland Morrison, 36, 2656 Highway 13, Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 29, for commercial burglary.

Christopher Shane Odom, 28, 582 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested on Oct. 29, for providing false identifying information to a law officer.

Saul Douglas Rogers, 37, 259 Hattie Winston Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 29, for contempt of court, simple assault, trespassing, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, controlled substance violation and sale, distribution or transfer of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Cyntear Turner, 30, 12362 White Oak Dr., Gulfport; arrested by Picayune PD on Oct. 29, for parole violation.

Landon Neal Williams, 40, 5702 Brown Rd., Ocean Springs; arrested by MHP on Oct. 29, for speeding and possession of marijuana.

Zachary Shane Doran, 30, 700 West Main St., Apt. 3, Heber Springs, Ariz.; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 30, for possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny.

Reshun Marque Smith, 31, 888 Herrin Dr.; arrested by MHP on Oct. 30, for improper equipment and DUI.

Dillon Wayne Ferguson, 29, 14739 Highway 23, Belle Chase, La.; arrested on Oct. 31, for controlled substance violations and disobeying a traffic device.

Rocky Lane Simmons, 63, 6880 Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Oct. 31, for contempt of court.

Cody Nathaniel Watkins, 27, 6880 Highway 11, Carriere; arrested on Oct. 31, for simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Latrell Young, 34, 716 First St., Wiggins; arrested on Oct. 31, for no driver’s license.

Richard Otis Brown, 53, 55 Hunters Trace Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Craig Dewayne Brumley, 34, 299 B. Salem Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for contempt of court, probation violation and escape of prisoners.

Corey Joe Cooper, 29, 620 Richard St.; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 1, for probation violation.

Alvin Ray Dillard, 61, 115 Old Kiln Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for speeding on state highway, no driver’s license, DUI second, controlled substance violation, public drunk/profanity and driving in more than one lane.

Bradley C. Huff, 27, 12 A Laser Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 1, for possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler Lee Smith, 33, 151 Pinewood Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 1, for parole violation.

Jonathan Latreell Young, 34, 716 First St., Wiggins; arrested by MHP on Nov. 1, for no insurance, speeding, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license.

Cody Ashton Abercrombie, 30, 185 Elks Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for grand larceny and commercial burglary.

Melisa Ann Batiste, 46, 734 Ave. K, Westwego, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 2, for disorderly conduct.

Christopher Keonte Gipson, 19, 66 A Lazy B Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, no seatbelt, no tag, careless driving, commercial burglary and grand larceny.

Ryan Michael Javery, 40, 60095 Jaxery Rd., Slidell; arrested by MHP on Nov. 2, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.

Michael Todd Rothman, 42, 24 Community Church Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 2, for speeding and DUI.

Melanie Joy Skinner, 31, 99 Maple Court, Dallas, Ga.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for residential burglary.

Tonya Demetris Stuart, 47, 89 Ginger St.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 2, for DUI second.

Cadrick Horace Dufrene, 45, 180 John Amacker Rd., Carriere; arrested by MHP on Nov. 3, for DUI and no insurance.

Alexis Christine Galland, 26, 211 Hill View Dr., Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 3, for possession of paraphernalia.

Justin E. King, 39, 5 Jack Alexander Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 3, for possession of paraphernalia.

Kelton Keonta Magee, 20, 100 Teague St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 3, for hit and run accident.

Xavier Marquis Williams, 25, 1328 Park Lane, McComb; arrested by MHP on Nov. 3, for no insurance, speeding, possession of a controlled substance and parole violation.