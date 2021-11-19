Arrests collected on Nov. 18, 2021

Donna Louise Crumpler, 31, 1505 Maple Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 5, for contempt of court.

Nola Nicole Donham, 37, 529 Old Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 5, for controlled substance violation.

Glenn Ford, 21, 1392 Cherry St., Slidell, La.; arrested on Nov. 5 for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Vincent Anthony Frisella, 51, 397 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 5, for DUI.

Autumn Lorene High, 36, 862 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 5, for possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and controlled substance violation.

David Curtis Sandifer, 62, 506 N. Sixth St., Lumberton; arrested on Nov. 5, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Rachel Marie Whitfield, 36, 25131 Road 302, Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 5 for drug court violation.

Bryce Richard Barber, 25, 9 Belltower Parkway, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 6, for DUI, careless driving, failure to stop when law officer signals and no proof of insurance.

Keith Kennedy, 33, 43 Dunhurst Long Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 6, for public drunk/profanity.

Landan Wade Russ, 32, 9 Taylors Trail, Carriere; arrested on Nov. 6, for DUI second.

Manuel Talavera, 49, 1801 Highway 11 South, Lot 19; arrested by MHP on Nov. 6, for DUI and speeding on state highway.

Jessi Gino Barreiro, 27, 22375 Ponderosa Dr., Mandeville, La.; arrested by MHP on Nov. 7, for public dunk/profanity.

Rachel Ann Johnson, 25, 244 Noel Townsend Rd., Seminary, Miss.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 7, for possession of paraphernalia.

Keith Kennedy, 33, 43 Dunhurst Long Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 7, for DUI second.

Eric Paul Mills, 43, 109 Burns Dr., Heidelberg, Miss.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 7, for public drunk/profanity and disorderly conduct.

Sunni Krista Mitchell, 44, 34 Don Millis Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 7, for controlled substance violation.

Brandon Devon Parker, 27, 715 S. Haugh Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 7, for two counts of contempt of court.

Sherry Hoyt Tomes, 58, 562 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested on Nov. 7, for possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Devron Wash, 42, 1201 Brookdale Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 7, for DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Sweeden Dickerson, 41, 69 Pin Oak Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 8, for contempt of court and escape of prisoner.

Roxanne Marie Guidry, 58, 1008 Chestnut Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 8, for two counts of embezzlement.

Christopher Dyllon Jenkins, 28, 36 Haascienda Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 8, for domestic violence.

Guy Depaul Lefrance, 53, 4001 McFarland St., New Orleans; arrested on Nov. 8, for DUI and suspended driver’s license.

Julie Ann Lonadier, 39, 121 Haven Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 8, for possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Sue Marshall, 43, 7 Darby Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Tadarres Ahmon McKee, 38, 605 N. Abrams Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 8, for three counts of contempt of court.

Martin Fitzgerald Mixon, 28, 149 ET Poole Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Nov. 8 for possession of paraphernalia.

James Douglas Owens, 37, 54 HK Lewis Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 8, for contempt of court.

Stephanie Rose Spiers, 40, 17240 Cammillia St., Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 8, for drug court violation.

Mark Anthony Vanslyke, 51, 610 Springhill Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Kevin Ekard, 62, 17 Chocktaw Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 9, for six counts of vicious animal.

Kelton Devon Jones, 29, 971 Shirley Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 9, for tampering with physical evidence, sale or use of controlled substance in correctional facility, taking away of motor vehicle and grand larceny.

Shawn Michael Stockstill, 29, 2108 Sheppard Blvd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 9, for violation of terms of intensive supervision program.

Shata Deyon Braxton, 51, 7418 Charlie St., Houston, Texas; arrested by MHP on Nov. 10, for no tag and no driver’s license.

Nicholas Lewis Condatore, 20, 25 Tassin Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 10, for possession of a controlled substance and DUI.

Kervy Cruz, 31, 110445 Green Crossing Blvd., Apt. 921, Houston, Texas; arrested by MHP on Nov. 10, for no driver’s license.

Brandin Daniel Hilton, 37, 89 Lawson Taylor Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 10 for possession of a controlled substance.

Alton Kevin Holden, 35, 23174 Old Columbia Rd., Angie, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 10, for contempt of court.

Willie Roger Johnson, 46, 105 Fucshia St., Abita Springs, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 10, for two counts of contempt of court.

Cody Jamal Jordan, 26, 917 Southpaw St., Apt. D30; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 10, for contempt of court.

Valarie Rochelle Pittman, 45, 6 Bob Pittman Lane, Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 10, for probation violation.

Diontrenise Rene Tay, 20, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. F22; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 10, for taking away of animals or motor vehicle not amounting to larceny.

Michelle Dawn Stewart, 48, 1439 Carns Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 10, for possession of a controlled substance.

Tina Renee Guillotte, 53, 32 A Burnt Oak Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 11, for controlled substance violation.

William Joshua Hudson, 44, 3 Shenandoah Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 11, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jarred McKeid Knight, 36, 1429 Warren St., Bogalusa; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 11, for foreign fugitive warrant, domestic violence, malicious mischief, simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, two counts of public drunk/profanity and aggravated assault on a law officer.

Amanda Michelle Molina, 32, 12 B. Dylan Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 11, for disobeying a traffic device, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and resisting arrest by fleeing.

James Alan Burtchaell, 26, 53 Shorty Burgess Rd., Nicholson; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 12, for DUI.

Savannah Haas, 24, 212 Upstart St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 12, for possession of marijuana, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation.

Christopher Phillip Huffman, 25, 268 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 12, for grand larceny.

Carlos Eugene Johnson, 59, 2809 Victoria Dr.; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 12, for probation violation.

Brantley Joell Ladner, 30, 28176 Bill Cap Ladner Rd., Perkinston, arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 12, for receiving stolen property.

David Michael McAndrew, 40, 9017 Highway 603, Bay St. Louis; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 12, for parole violation.

Connor James Taylor, 21, 87 Holliman Cemetery, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 12, for commercial burglary and foreign fugitive warrant.

Naji Asrel, 24, 1415 Alpine Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 13, for three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of prohibited items by persons other than offenders.

Falah Taweic Fadel, 28, 1315 Alpine Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 13, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of prohibited items by persons other than offenders.

Fuad Fadhel, 33, 101 S. Beech St.; arrested on Nov. 13, for possession of paraphernalia.

Linda Louise Graves, 28, 2610 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 13, for trespassing.

Jacob Scott Hawkins, 31, 5407 West Fourth St., Hattiesburg; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 13, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Emam Nafal, 20, 9540 Lindale Ave., Baton Rouge; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 13, for controlled substance violations.

Muhammad Nafal, 35, 1432 Cottondale Dr., Apt. 6, Baton Rouge; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 13, for possession of a controlled substance.

Sami Naji, 22, 127 Jasmine Dr.; arrested on Nov. 13, for possession of paraphernalia.

Michael B. Smith, 41, 1420 Silver Run, Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Nov. 13, for disorderly conduct.

Carlos Lamont Thomas, 47, 2205 Morris St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 13, for littering.

Billiebob Jolene Roberts, 40, 548 FZ Goss Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 14, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Brittney Elizabeth Free, 26, 209 Beaverwood Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 15, for contempt of court and no insurance.

Tammy Marie Jones, 44, 441 Wayne Pardue Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 15, for DUI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Dakota Wayne Miller, 20, 308 N. Beech St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 15, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Jessica Lauren Byrd, 28, 112 Ivy St., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 16, for contempt of court.

Kevin Scott Caro, 33, 523 Octave St., D’Iberville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 16, for possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Scott Everett, 30, 112 Broad Bridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 16, for four counts of malicious mischief to dog or colt and littering.

Christopher Shane Odom, 28, 582 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 16, for parole violation and contempt of court.

Kelley Renee Scott, 44, 172 Homer Ladner Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 16, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Donnie Dale Sikes, 44, 131 E. Howard St., Grand Junction, Mi; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 16, for DUI.

Samuel Todd Smith, 26, 6136 Highway 43, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 16, for receiving stolen property.

Alexandra Nichole Batiste, 25, 659 Lakeside Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 17 for possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Lewis Cagins, 42, 1356 Gates Rd., Columbia; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 17, for DUI, driving while license suspended, disorderly conduct, failure to stop when signaled by law enforcement, no proof of insurance and careless driving.

Gene Joseph Callais, 49, 171 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 17 for possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Michael Doucette, 45, 171 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO non Nov. 17, for possession of paraphernalia.

Zackery Kegan Forbes, 34, 844 Old Wiggins Highway, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Nov. 17, for commercial burglary, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.

James Derrick Hickman, 45, 1032 Magnolia Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 17, for foreign fugitive warrant, disorderly conduct, no seatbelt, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest by fleeing, providing false identifying information, littering, speeding on state highway and no insurance.

Tabitha Marie Jackson, 42, 106 Daisy Drive; arrested by MDOC on Nov. 17, for probation violation.

Charlene Mann, 52, 51 Darby Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 17, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Nov. 17, for public drunk/profanity.

Robbie Lamar Triplett, 33, 95 Liberty Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Nov. 17, for possession of a controlled substance and commercial burglary.