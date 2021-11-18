Aldermen discuss need to improve water system

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Poplarville Board of Aldermen discussed the need to improve the city’s water infrastructure system, heard updates from the police and fire departments, and heard a presentation about the installation of a security system at key points in the city and approved a request to build a community garden at Poplarville City Park.

At the meeting, the Board heard a presentation from Wendy Powell, who is Mississippi Power Company’s Marketing Specialist for Video and Surveillance. Her presentation provided information about a SiteView camera system for the Police Department and other areas within the city of Poplarville. To prepare for the presentation, Powell and Police Chief Daniel Collier examined the city for “areas of interest,” Powell said. Those areas were presented to the Board in writing along with pricing for each camera. The Board took the matter under advisement.

In other business, the Board authorized Darrell Fuller, a board member of the Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport, to accept a grant for $22,000 for the airport. The grant is provided through the CARES Act.

Also during the meeting, the Board heard a proposal to built a wildflower and butterfly waystation community garden at Poplarville City Park. Project chairs and Pearl River County Master Gardeners Roxanne Gort and Phyllis Goodwin said the purpose of the master gardener program is to reach the community and perform beautification projects and educate children, avid gardeners and others to promote interest in gardening. They plan to put two 40-foot gardens with a butterfly waystation, pollinator garden and herb station at the park. The Master Gardner program will receive a grant to build and maintain those areas, so the project will not cost the city anything. The Board approved a motion to allow the installation of the garden at Poplarville City Park.

An overview of work performed by the public works department was provided to the Board after which discussion was held concerning a need to conduct an assessment of the city’s water infrastructure. The Board agreed to engage The Walker and Associates to form an assessment of the city’s water system infrastructure.

Mayor Louise Smith said the city needs a plan for potential improvements that could be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). For now, the Board decided to hold off on making any big decisions on that matter.

The Board did take the placement of security cameras at water wells and parks under advisement, which was not related to Powell’s presentation.

A request from the Fire Department to participate in the annual Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 3 was approved by the Board. Families of firefighters will be allowed to ride on the fire truck during the parade.

In other business within that department, Terry W. Compston was added to the part-time roster effective Nov. 22.

In other news concerning the Police Department, City Clerk Jane O’Neal said she will solicit quotes for the purchase of a 2021 Ford police interceptor utility vehicle. The vehicle was approved for purchase during a previous meeting held Nov. 4, 2021. The anticipated price of the vehicle is $38,592.

Two-event requests were also approved by the Board.

The Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Also the Leap of Faith Dance Studio will perform at the City Square/Town Green, Thursday Dec. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

The Board then went into executive session to discuss personal matters in the Public Works Department and potential litigation.