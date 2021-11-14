2021 State of Computer Science Report Highlights Mississippi’s Achievements in Expanding Computer Science Education

JACKSON, Miss. — Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association, and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance, today released the 2021 State of Computer Science Education: Accelerating Action Through Advocacy. Published annually, the report provides the most comprehensive analysis of national progress in computer science education, featuring national and state-level policy and implementation data with a focus on equity and diversity.

“Mississippi has continued to make tremendous progress in advancing computer science in its schools and classrooms across the state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The more than 35 percent increase in public high schools’ access to foundational computer science since last year’s report is proof we’re doing what it takes to train our future leaders for the jobs of the next 50 years.”

During the 2021 Legislative Session, Governor Reeves signed the “Mississippi Computer Science and Cyber Education Equality Act,” or H.B. 633, which authorized and directed the State Department of Education to implement a mandatory K-12 computer science curriculum based on the Mississippi College and Career-Readiness Standards for computer science. 65 percent of public high schools in Mississippi taught a foundational computer science course in school year 2020 – 2021, compared to 48 percent the previous year.

Additionally, Mississippi has already adopted seven of the nine policies recommended by the Code.org Advocacy Coalition. The policies support computer science education in schools. States that have adopted more of the nine policies have a greater percentage of high schools teaching computer science.