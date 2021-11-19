Thankful Hearts: Counting Our Blessings

By Erlene Smith

O give thanks unto the LORD; for he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever. I Chronicles 16:34 (KJV)

During this Thanksgiving season, let us thank God for all the

wonderful blessings that He has showered upon us.The early Pilgrims came together in thanksgiving and feasting because they had endured many hardships and survived, and they were thankful to God.

Many of us have suffered hardships of a different kind during this past year, or God may have spared some from hardships; either way, all of us have much for which to be thankful. Our personal blessings are endless in number. A hymn says: “Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your many blessings see what God hath done.”

When we begin to count our blessings and be thankful for them, we think of the ones close to us–our family, loved ones, and friends.

We think of our community and towns where we live and the wonderful citizens living within. We think of America, our blessed nation. We are thankful for this beautiful world God created and sustains. He holds

ALL in His hands–Thank You Lord!

Most of all, we need to thank God that He is with us at all times to give us strength and comfort; knowledge and wisdom; and He is preparing a Heavenly home for us. I Corinthians 15:57 tells us: “Thank God! He gives us victory over sin and death through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Prayer: Lord, let us be thankful and praise You for your goodness to us.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!