Woman dies in motorcycle collision

A motorcycle accident on Oct. 19, resulted in one woman passing away due to injuries sustained after she and the operator of the vehicle were ejected.

According a release from the Picayune Police Department, the collision occurred on Interstate 59 at 5:21 p.m. that day when the operator of a motorcycle attempted to merge onto the south bound lane of the interstate at exit 1, but lost control.

The motorcycle was being operated by a 78-year old white male who had a 75-year old white female as the passenger. After losing control, the motorcycle crossed the grass median at the end of the ramp causing both people to be ejected from the motorcycle. Both the operator and passenger were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but both suffered serious injuries.

A rescue helicopter was initially dispatched to the scene to transport the female, but due to the serious nature of her injuries she had to be taken to Highland Community Hospital by AAA Ambulance to be stabilized. When the rescue helicopter landed at the scene of the collision, those personnel airlifted the male to another hospital for treatment of his injuries. After the female passenger was taken to Highland Community Hospital she succumbed to her injuries. At this time the accident is still under investigation.

As of Tuesday, Assistant Chief James Bolton said personnel are still attempting to contact the family of the deceased, so, the name of the woman is being withheld.