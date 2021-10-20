USM RN-BSN Program Earns Impressive National Ranking

The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) online RN-BSN program has received a No. 20 national ranking by education resource guide EduMed. USM is the only Mississippi university listed among the rankings.

USM’s RN-BSN is designed to help nurses advance their nursing career professionally. The completion of the program will show the student’s skills and knowledge as a nurse and a leader. This program admits students during the fall, spring and summer semesters, which offers the flexibility for nurses to move forward with their education at any point during the year.

RN-BSN Program Coordinator Dr. Elizabeth Holman notes that 23 students are currently enrolled in the USM program, which offers the unique opportunity to graduate in 12 months.

“This ranking demonstrates that the program is designed for student success in the classroom as well as in future goals,” said Holman. “One of most recent changes in the program is that every graduate will receive the Sigma Nurse Leader Certificate. This is a benefit to the student as well as the employer and sets USM above other RN-BSN programs.”

Dr. Elizabeth Tinnon, Director of USM’s School of Professional Nursing Practice, added: “We are honored to be recognized for our hard work and commitment to the working RN who wants to pursue a higher degree.”

To see the complete rankings, visit: Online RN to BSN Programs: Compare 2021’s Top Accredited Bridge Programs (edumed.org)

For information about the fully online RN-BSN program at Southern Miss, visit https://online.usm.edu/undergrad/online-nursing-rn-to-bsn-degree/.