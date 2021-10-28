Unrestrained Woman Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – This morning, shortly before 10:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 near the interchange of I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Nannette Briggs of Lafayette, Louisiana.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser was eastbound on Interstate 12. At the same time, a 2022 International HX was stopped eastbound on Interstate 12 due to traffic congestion. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Toyota was unable to stop and impacted the back of the International’s trailer with its passenger side. After impact with the trailer, the Toyota traveled off of the roadway and overturned.

Briggs was a passenger in the Toyota Land Cruiser and was not properly restrained. She sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital. The driver of the International HX was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.