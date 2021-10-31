UFOs Topic of Nov. 9 fall 2021 Philosophy and Religion Forum Presentation

The final presentation for the fall 2021 Philosophy & Religion Forum series at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is set for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. online via Zoom when Dr. Diana Walsh Pasulka, professor of religion at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, will present “UFOs and UAPs: Military and Civilian Testimonies of UFO Events.”

Dr. Pasulka’s research focuses on religions and technology, including supernatural belief and connections to digital technologies and environments. She is the author of American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, Technology (Oxford University Press). Her other projects include two edited volumes: Believing in Bits: New Media and the Supernatural, co-edited with Simone Natalie (Oxford University Press) and Post Humanism: The Future of Homo Sapiens, co-edited with Michael Bess (Palgrave MacMillian Reference).

Fall Philosophy & Religion Forum talks are hosted on Zoom, and preregistration is required. All program times are CST. The meetings are available at the following link:

The Philosophy & Religion Forum is presented by the USM Philosophy program, which is housed in the USM College of Arts and Sciences’ School of Humanities. For more information, contact Dr. Amy Slagle at a.slagle@usm.edu.