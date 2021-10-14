Two injured in head on collision Wednesday

Two Pearl River County residents had to be extricated from their vehicles following a head on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

On Oct. 13 at 1:11 p.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised that the head on collision occurred on Highway 11 near Fred Mallett Road. The collision occurred when one of the two vehicles crossing over to the centerline and struck the incoming vehicle head on

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Calvin Robertson, both drivers received serious injuries and had to be extricated from their vehicles before being transported for medical care. The vehicles involved in the collision included a ‘92 Ford F150, and a ‘04 Chevrolet Silverado. The names and current status of the drivers was not released at press time but both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.