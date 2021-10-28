Two arrested after being found with large amounts of narcotics

The Picayune Police Department and Picayune Public Housing arrested two people earlier this month for allegedly possessing large amounts of narcotics.

According to a departmental release, investigators and representatives with public housing went to a home located at 601 Lewis Circle on Oct. 18 at 8:18 a.m., to check out possible drug activity. Inside the home they found, 30-year-old, Brandon Holloway and 40-year-old Nicole Wilson, who were renting a room from the resident of that address.

During a search of the home, the investigators found a stolen firearm along with large amounts of marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids, heroin, and numerous packaging material and paraphernalia consistent with the distribution of narcotics. All items were found in the room in which the suspects were renting, the release states.

Both suspects were arrested on four counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm within 1,500 feet of a school or church. The two were also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Holloway and Wilson were transported to the Pearl River County jail where they were booked, the release states.