National Cat Day

National Cat Day is observed on October 29 in the United States. The day aims to raise awareness about cat overpopulation, the benefits of adopting cats, and the importance of spaying and neutering cats. Shelters take in around 3 million stray or abandoned cats each year, many of them because people do not spay their cats, and it is not sustainable. On this day, people who are searching for a feline companion are encouraged to look to adopt from their local shelter, instead of buying from a breeder.

National Oatmeal Day

Hearts get healthy on National Oatmeal Day! Not only is oatmeal one of America’s favorite breakfast foods, but we also celebrate it annually on October 29th. It’s a perfect day to enjoy one of America’s favorite breakfast foods.

A warm bowl of oatmeal starts a day off right. Add spices, fruit, nuts, or nut butters to add flavor. It’s also a versatile ingredient. Add oatmeal to baked goods to create a delicious crumble. We use it to make granola, cookies, and bars. Sometimes, recipes for soups call for oatmeal, adding thicker texture and nutty flavor.

Steel-cut oats are coarsely cut oats. They’re the nuttiest and most flavorful oats available.

Oatmeal also comes in different forms. Rolled oats are a whole grain oat that’s rolled into oat flakes. They may take longer to cook, but the nutty flavor adds to the enjoyment.

Another kind is instant or quick oats. These oats cook more quickly because they’ve either been pre-cooked or cut thinner. They lose some of the nuttiness found in rolled oats, but they offer similar health benefits.

Oatmeal offers many health benefits.

A bowl of oatmeal daily can lower cholesterol.

It may reduce the risk of heart disease.

It may reduce your risk of cancer. (According to the American Cancer Society, eating a diet high in fiber may help reduce your risk for cancer.)

The grain is low in fat.

Oatmeal is low in calories.

Add oatmeal to your diet as a good source of iron and fiber.

Some favorite oatmeal toppings include brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, peaches, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, nuts, and granola.

What is your favorite way to eat oatmeal?

They made it to the church on time

India can get pretty wet during monsoon season when five feet or more of rain can fall, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. So, if rain is considered good luck for newlyweds, it’s a good place to tie the knot. In fact, it was pretty lucky for Akash Kunjumon and his betrothed, Aishwarya. Their trip to the altar in the town of Thalavady was interrupted by a particularly heavy rainfall that caused flooding and, for a while there, it looked like they would have to postpone their ceremony for lack of suitable transport. They tried to find a proper boat to take them, but none was to be found. No problem. Their neighbors didn’t let them down; they provided them with a cooking pot — a very big cooking pot — to “get them to the church on time,” as the song goes.